    Free cholesterol and BP checks in Nicholsons Shopping Centre

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A Fit for February event including free diabetes and cholesterol tests will take place on Saturday, February 8.

    The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge will be taking over a unit in the Nicholsons Centre (next to H Samuel) from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

    It will be offering  information on getting fit, eating healthily, the effects of high cholesterol and how to manage it, diabetes, the risks of high blood pressure and good mental health practices.

    In addition, the Rotary club will have trained medical practitioners joining them to carry out confidential blood pressure checks, diabetes and cholesterol tests.

    Adam Hunter, one of the event organisers, said: “This is an ideal opportunity to get advice on a healthy start to February, all without having to make an appointment – just pop by when you have five minutes.”

