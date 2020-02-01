SITE INDEX

    • First baby of the decade born at Wexham Park Hospital

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A newborn is settling in well at home after becoming the first baby to be born at Wexham Park Hospital this decade.

    Baby Aria Rose Darienzo was born to Maidenhead resident Sophie Darienzo, 31, just before 1am on New Year’s Day.

    Aria is the youngest of three after her two older brothers, 13-year old Logan and five-year-old Dylan.

    Aria was born weighing 7 lbs 2 ounces and was taken back to her home in Cypress Gardens at about 5am.

    “I had a pretty good labour and only used Entonox (gas and air) until I was ready to push,” said Sophie.

    “ She was born reasonably quickly, with labour just over three hours.

    “Staff caring for us were attentive and supportive – the ladies in the ward during my labour were amazing and really made me feel at ease and comfortable. I could never have wished for a better team and I am truly grateful to them all.”

    Sophie has had a hectic start to 2020, with the family’s new arrival and needing to get Logan and Dylan to school for the start of the spring term.

    Nevertheless, New Year’s baby Aria, now nearly a month old, is healthy and settling in well with her brothers, Sophie and dad Raffeal.

