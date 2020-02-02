Gastropub Awards: Six winners in the Top 50 nationwide

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards results are in – and six East Berkshire and South Bucks eateries are among the winners.

Sitting in fifth place is Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred pub The Coach, in West Street, Marlow.

Kerridge’s other gastropub, The Hand and Flowers, appears further down the list at number 12. It has two Michelin stars.

The Crown, in Burchetts Green, is in 18th place. It holds one Michelin star.

The Beehive, in White Waltham is at number 25. Head chef Dom Chapman has also worked with Heston Blumenthal, as head chef at the Hinds Head in Bray.

Old Windsor’s The Oxford Blue is a number 36, while The Royal Oak, in Paley Street, is at number 46.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards are voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts.

Food editor Nicholas Robinson said: “Getting on this list is the jewel in the crown for foodie pubs across the UK. It’s the place to be seen.”