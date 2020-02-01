Company teams wanted for pancake race

The annual pancake race is set to return to King Street on Shrove Tuesday at 12.30pm.

The aim of the game is to get to the finish line first, carrying a frying pan containing a pancake. Players must have flipped the pancake successfully a minimum of two times.

Businesses can enter any number of teams, in pairs, to battle it out for the winner’s shield.

There are prizes for first, second and third place, as well as a prize for best fancy dress.

Participants are encouraged to wear either outrageous costumes, or traditional pancake racing attire (apron and headscarf/hairnet).

Complete the entry form by February 19 to book a place in the race. Entry is £20 per team and all entry fees go to Maidenhead Bridge Rotary.