Fire authority lobby to increase council tax

The fire service’s share of council tax could increase by up to £5 a year in an average household if lobbying attempts by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority (RBFA) are successful.

Current government proposals only allow the RBFA to increase its council tax precept by up to 1.99 per cent in 2020/21 without holding a referendum, which is an increase of £1.32 per year for a Band D household.

According to a letter written by RBFA chairman Cllr Colin Dudley (Con, Crown Wood, Bracknell Forest), Berkshire MPs have been lobbying the government on behalf of the authority to be granted the flexibility to increase council tax further.

Cllr Dudley said central government funding for the authority has fallen by more than 24 per cent. He added that, across the country’s fire authorities, the RBFA is within the 25 per cent charging the least council tax to its residents.

When asked for comment, the Royal Borough Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) said that it is not currently seeking to increase council tax by £5, but is putting the idea to residents to see if it is something they would support in future.

The RBFA is asking residents to respond to a consultation survey, which closes on Monday at 5pm.

Visit rbfrs.co.uk/ haveyoursay