Heathrow to launch eight-week consultation on expansion plans

Heathrow will launch an eight-week public consultation to finalise plans for its expansion, with a planning application due to be submitted at the end of the year.

The company said the new consultation comes after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) capped early spending on the project, making Heathrow remodel aspects of the plan, including public transport to and from the airport, to show it can meet Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) targets.

The consultation will run from April to June allowing communities time to review and offer feedback on the plans.

“We are keen to ensure our plans continue to be supported and shaped by local people as we prepare to deliver the economic boost Britain needs,” said Heathrow’s executive director Emma Gilthorpe.

Heathrow will write to local authorities over the next few weeks with additional information about the expansion plans and give councils a chance to offer feedback on the airport’s approach to the consultation.

All of these responses will be taken into accountin the final planning application, which will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate towards the end of the year.

If the plans are approved by the Government, Heathrow expects to open a third runway between early 2028 and late 2029.

Heathrow will announce dates and locations for expansion consultation events in the coming weeks.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “We welcome the further consultation as we and other local authorities have asked for more consultation as previous ones did not provide sufficient information to properly understand the impacts on our communities. “