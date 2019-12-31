Top tips to be more sustainable during the festive period

Christmas is a time of giving, but many of the things we give are harming the planet without us even realising.

Many of us want to start making changes in our lives that help the planet, but sometimes it’s difficult to know what you should change, and what kind of impact it makes.

Christmas, though, can be a time when all that flies out of the window. Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it is also the most wasteful.

According to Charlotte Newnham, of Plastic Free Maidenhead, there are changes we can all make that will help the planet, no matter how small.

During ‘Twixmas’, the period between Christmas and New Year, there will be plenty of hearty, festive meals to enjoy, but there are small changes we can all make to help the planet.

One thing Charlotte recommends is trying to buy locally sourced products, and trying to use more organic ingredients because fewer chemicals are used in their production.

She said: “Even if you can choose one thing on the plate to be organic, it’s a positive step for the environment, even if you just get organic sprouts.

“Every single thing about organic farming is better for the environment: they use less pesticides, they don’t use herbicides so the wildflowers around the plants can grow properly, it’s much better for insect life, for birdlife.

“Avoid fast food products with palm oil, it’s having a terrible effect with all the rainforests being cut down.

“In supermarkets, unfortunately, all their mince pies contain palm oil. It’s a sad thing because you realise all of these people you were putting your trust in to get it right are just doing what’s cheapest and quickest.”

Christmas trees are another thing that require a little more thought. If you already have a plastic tree then it is worth hanging on to and re-using, but if you have a natural tree, there is no need to throw it away in January.

Charlotte said: “The root structure of a Christmas tree is complicated, it does have some root structure around the base. With a bit of effort, you can dig it up, have it in your sitting room for a week or so and then put it back inside.”

Wrapping is another big problem at Christmas time. If you have got a lot of cheap wrapping paper, or paper with glitter on it, then it cannot be recycled.

“People automatically think that just because it’s paper, that it can be recycled, but the reality is so different,” Charlotte said.

“Anything with foil or glitter won’t be recycled and any very cheap paper has got such low-quality fibre in it that they wouldn’t bother recycling that anyway because they wouldn’t be able to make anything out of it.”

Charlotte’s alternative for next Christmas? Regular brown craft paper, with a bit of added personality.

“Decorate it with lovely ribbons, or we have a stencil kit at home that we use with a bit of red paint and pop some patterns on and then it will be recycled,” she said.

Changing habits can be tough, and sometimes it may feel disheartening when so many things you love about Christmas start to make you feel guilty, but to Charlotte, the effort is worth it.

She said: “You want to inspire people in their choices versus making people feel rubbish, but there is a point where you just realise that you have to do things differently if we want our planet to still be here in 50 years.

“We all have to make some tough choices and a lot of them are pretty inconvenient but it’s just what we’ve got to do. It’s uncomfortable and it’s difficult to get the balance and make people feel like they can do something. It doesn’t have to be everything, just something to help.”