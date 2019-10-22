New logo for upcoming Buckinghamshire Council

A new logo has been revealed for the Buckinghamshire Council, which is due to come into existence in April.

The fresh branding was agreed by the Shadow Executive, the group leading the creation of the council, today (Tuesday).

The logo ‘represents Bucks’ beautiful natural environment’ and in a nod to the county’s ceremonial history, it also includes a swan in flight over the landscape.

It has been created at no cost, using ‘in-house expertise and designers’ from across the five existing councils.

Work will now start on planning the roll-out of the new look across council buildings, signage and vehicles ready for April 1, 2020.

Martin Tett, leader of the shadow executive said: “We often underestimate the strength of our visual identities. The new logo symbolises a new beginning at the same time as bringing the elected members and staff of the current five councils together towards a shared future.”

“As a new council it will be important that people know who is delivering their services and where to go for help – the new logo will play a big part in helping to do this.

“But we absolutely must get the balance right and take a sensible approach. I’m very proud of the hard work that has gone into this making use of our in-house teams to create this at no cost while taking into account everyone’s views.”

The leadership team who will ‘drive forward’ the new council was also announced today.

Six corporate directors will report directly to the unitary’s chief executive Rachael Shimmin.

The council’s corporate management team will be:

Sarah Ashmead, deputy chief executive.

Richard Barker, corporate director for communities.

Joe O’Sullivan, corporate director for resources.

Gill Quinton, corporate director for adult services and health.

Ian Thompson, corporate director for planning, growth and sustainability

Tolis Vouyioukas, corporate director for children’s services.

Rachael Shimmin said: “I am delighted to announce that we have recruited a really strong senior team. Congratulations to all of those appointed.”