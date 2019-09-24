Theresa May's Christmas card competition returns

Theresa May is looking forward to seeing colourful creations from the ‘wealth of artistic talent’ in her constituency as her Christmas card competition returns.

With less than 100 days to go until the big day, the Maidenhead and Twyford MP is once again teaming up with the Advertiser to launch her search for the perfect card to send to her political colleagues, famous faces and everyday heroes in the community.

The competition is a long-standing tradition which started in Mrs May’s early years as the area’s MP and continued throughout her time as Prime Minister.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in her constituency and attracts hundreds of entries each year. This year’s theme is ‘12 days of Christmas’.

Mrs May said: “I know from experience what a wealth of artistic talent there is among children locally and it gives me great pleasure to ask local children to once again send in their designs for my official Christmas card.

“As usual, I look forward to looking through all the exciting drawings this year.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 17.

Judging will take place in October, and the winner announced shortly afterwards.