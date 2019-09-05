'Tiser cash helps annual Rotary boundary walk in Maidenhead

An annual walk which allows participants to raise money for a charity of their choice has received the backing of the Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust has donated £1,000 to the Rotary Boundary Walk in its latest round of funding.

The walk is organised by the Rotary clubs of Maidenhead and Maidenhead Bridge, and sees walkers raise cash through sponsorship for their favourite charities while enjoying a stroll through the Berkshire countryside.

Retracing the old boundary of Maidenhead, last year’s walk saw more than 600 people take part.

It starts from Boulters Lock car park in Lower Cookham Road at 9am on Sunday, October 6.

Rotarian Lisa Hunter said: “We do not get any of the charity money they [walkers] have raised. So in order to cover the costs of putting on the walk – first aid, toilets – we rely on grants such as the one from the Louis Baylis Trust. By not having these events, there are thousands of pounds that would not be raised.

“It is a lifeline for the community, and a reason why the Advertiser is brilliant.”

Alternatively, people can do the walk just for fun or to help raise money for the Rotary clubs’ own charitable work.

There is also a fun twist this year with the introduction of a treasure hunt and quiz to complete as you walk the route. All correctly answered quiz sheets will be entered into a draw to win a three-course meal for two at The Hind’s Head, Bray, with £50 spending money.

Lisa added: “This year we have made some changes so it is now the traditional boundary route. As a team we have been out walking it to make sure it is navigable.”

To sign up, visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/ boundary-walk.html

There is an entry fee to help cover costs, which is £5 for adults and £1 for children under 12. Registration for a group of 15 or more is £20, providing the group registers before Monday, September 9.