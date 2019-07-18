Borough-wide £1.5million CCTV upgrade to 'ensure the community feel safe'

A £1.5million CCTV upgrade across the borough is nearing completion.

The new scheme has seen 150 cameras added, upgraded or relocated and using a state-of-the-art wireless system.

The changes will help ensure more areas of the borough are covered, helping to keep it safer.

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) cabinet member for public protection, says: “I am delighted that we have upgraded these cameras to ensure our residents have peace and mind when they are out in our towns.

“We can’t cover every area of the borough but have placed cameras in specific locations like the town centres and some car parks to ensure the community feel safe.”

As well as adding and improving cameras, the council’s control room has also received a big upgrade, with the centre being completely refurbished.

Cllr Cannon added: “The images that we are now able to use to assist Thames Valley Police when dealing with crimes are incredible and I hope that this new system will help to improve community safety as well as help identify perpetrators and bring them to justice on occasions when an incident does occur.”

The old network of cameras was replaced as it had reached the end of its serviceable life after 20 years of operation.

According to the council, residents and businesses located near all the new and upgraded cameras were written to and given a chance to provide feedback.

The upgrading process has been taking place for just under a year. The borough has been working with Computerised & Digital Security Systems Ltd (CDS) to get the work done.

Andy Williams, CDS managing director said: “We are delighted that we were able to work on the scheme to upgrade the cameras and the control room.

“The council now has a state of the art CCTV system in place which will help the control room staff work with the police and other authorities to ensure the borough is kept as safe as it can be”