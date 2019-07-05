Wokingham Borough Council launches new suicide bereavement service

Wokingham Borough Council has launched a new suicide bereavement service to support families who have been affected by suicide.

The Bereaved by Suicide project is set to be delivered by independent charity Victim Support which provide emotional and practical support to victims of trauma.

The service will see specialist case workers work closely with families, providing emotional and practical support, which may include arranging counselling, assisting with funeral organisation and accessing support funds.

The project, which is part of the Berkshire Suicide Prevention Strategy, will also give bereaved families the chance to access information on issues such as housing arrangement and benefits.

Executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services Cllr Charles Margetts (Con, Finchampstead North) said: “We have been working closely with Victim Support and appreciate the need for this dedicated service with a devastating 63 suicides reported in Berkshire in the last year.

This service will provide specialised confidential support, tailored to the needs of individuals, for as long as it is needed. Our specialist team is ready and willing to help.”

Kultar Nayyar, services director at Victim Support, said: “We know from our work just how devastating the impact of suicide is on families. Through our dedicated case workers, our aim is to provide practical help to reduce their stress and help build their resilience and wellbeing through emotional support.”

Visit: www.victimsupport.org.uk/bereaved-berkshire or contact BBS.support@victimsupport.org.uk