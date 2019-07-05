Visitors to party at the beach at Charvil Village Fete

Visitors are set to enjoy a party at the beach as Charvil Village Fete returns for another year on Sunday.

The beach party-themed fun day, running between 2pm and 6pm at East Park Farm playing fields will see attendees enjoy cover songs from local band Piston Broke, as well as a host of stalls, a bar, refreshments, cakes, ice creams, a barbecue and much more.

For the second year running, the fete will also be hosting its ‘Great Charvil Cake Off’ which will see contestant’s homemade cakes judged by Emma from Emma’s Kitchen in Twyford, leading to prizes for the winners.

The fundraising event will also feature Berkshire Reptile Encounters who will be leading a hands-on session with various animals.

The event will also feature a sun catcher craft completion held by local art group, the Busy Brushes of Charvil.

Reading Football Club will also be attending the popular event, bringing along their speed cage for attendees to see how fast they can kick a football.

Sarah Stonhold, Chair of Charvil Fete Association said: “This year we welcome local groups and are very excited to welcome Fill who provide a plastic free food option. Visitors to the fete can bring their own containers and fill them up.”

For more information visit: https://charvil-fete.co.uk/index.html