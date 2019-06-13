Berkshire fire engines cut by a quarter in last five years

The number of fire engines in the county has dropped by a quarter in the past five years, writes local democracy reporter Alex Seabrook.

Figures from a Freedom of Information Request show that in 2018 there were 55 ‘red fleet’ vehicles compared to 74 in 2013.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) counts red fleet vehicles as frontline engines, specialist vehicles like aerial ladder platforms, reserve fire engines and fire engines used for training.

RBFRS’s settlement funding has decreased from £12.4million to £10million over the past three years.

Cllr Paul Gittings (Lab, Reading council), opposition leader on the fire authority, said: “If we felt there was a shortage, that would be a concern.”