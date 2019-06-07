New garden has been unveiled at St Nicholas Pre-School    

A newly-transformed garden was unveiled during a ceremony at

St Nicholas Pre-School.

The £20,000 project at the Hurst school was unveiled by Wokingham borough councillor Wayne Smith (Con, Hurst) last month and was combined with the school’s annual May fair.

The revamp was paid for by fund-raising carried out over several years, as well as the Hurst Show and Country Fayre, which provided a £1,000 donation from its 2018 proceeds.

The garden features a new ‘castle’ and an area of artificial turf, to be used by the children throughout the year.

St Nicholas Pre-School manager Claire Guile said: “We still have natural areas like our allotment where we grow strawberries, beans, tomatoes and wild flowers. We also have a wildlife bug hotel.

“There’s a construction area and a new mud kitchen.

“We didn’t want the garden to become like a normal children’s playground. We keep the pre-school door into the garden open so the children can come and go. The artificial turf means we don’t have a mud bath inside.

She added: “Lots of past pre-school families and other villagers helped fundraise for the work. We wanted to thank them and show them what we have done.”

The ceremony took place on Sunday, May 12.