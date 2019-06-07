In pictures: The 25th Twyford Donkey Derby

Fairgoers were treated to a thrilling Second World War fly-past during the 25th annual Twyford Scouts Summer Fair and Donkey Derby on Sunday.

The lunchtime fly-over was carried out by a Dakota aircraft.

John March, chairman of Twyford scouts, said: “Over the years we have had all the World War Two aircrafts – the Lancaster, the

Spitfire and the Hurricane. Unfortunately they were elsewhere and we couldn’t get them. But we still had the Dakota, which is an impressive large aircraft.”

A Tiger Moth aircraft also flew over King George V Recreation Ground, dropping packets of crisps for the children.

The fair’s main event, the Donkey Derby, didn’t fail to impress, with revellers given the opportunity to bet on the six races and the final in the afternoon.

Six donkeys took part in each of the action-packed races, all ridden by children between the ages of 10 and 15 who entered.

The popular event, which ran between 1pm and 5pm,

also featured an exciting dog agility race, hosted by the Vine Agility Club.

The race saw the dogs compete on an obstacle course packed full of fences to jump over and tunnels to go through in the middle of the race track.

Alongside the main events, there were several stalls from local charities and organisations such as Twyford Together and the Rotary Club of Loddon Vale, as well as tea and

beer tents, a barbecue, a funfair, donkey rides for children and entertainment from Maidenhead Concert Band.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves, there was a good crowd there once again, we probably had over 3,000 people there and it was absolutely packed out,” said John.

“I’d like to express my thanks to all the people from the scouts group, the terrific team that organise it and put it on for the benefit of the local community.”

Money raised at the event will go towards Twyford Scout Group funds.