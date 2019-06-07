Dinton Country Park hosts biggest ever family-fun weekend

A record number of visitors were welcomed to Dinton Pastures Country Park for its action-packed family-fun weekend.

The annual event, held at Dinton Activity Centre, saw a record-breaking 2,577 people come and join in with the various activities.

Visitors were able to enjoy several water and land-based activities including sailing, paddle-boarding, canoeing, kayaking and archery, to name a few.

The event, running from 10am to 5pm on both days, also featured a host of stalls and displays from local groups, services and sports clubs.

Attendees were also treated to a number of food and refreshment stalls from the 1st Winnersh Scouts, which hosted a barbecue, The Rollin’ Inn, which served drinks, and Something to Eat, which provided barbecue pork and chilli and lime mackerel.

Children were also provided with entertainment from The Fun Firm, which supplied a bungee trampoline, bumper boats, Total Wipeout and an Inflatable Kingdom.

Visitors were able to enjoy many of the activities for £3 per person in 20-minute sessions.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “The sun was shining for our annual family fun weekend at Dinton Pastures Country Park, where we were delighted to welcome such a large turnout.

“There was a lovely atmosphere amongst the bustling shoreline and an equally as exciting mood on the heath as visitors enjoyed some land activities, refreshments and interacting with exhibitor’s displays.

“This year a record number of guests took part in the activities on offer. Our hope is that people thoroughly enjoyed the different sports available and return to the Dinton Activity Centre in the near future to further expand their skills.”

