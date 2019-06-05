Fly-tipping in Burnham said to be 'commercial fly tippers'

Recent cases of fly-tipping near Burnham Household Recycling Centre are said to be ‘largely caused by large-scale commercial dumping’ and not linked to the centre’s new changes.

The fly-tipping on Crow Piece Lane, where the centre is located, and nearby Walton Lane is said to have accumulated over a number of weeks and was reported by drivers.

In a statement Cllr Luisa Sullivan, South Bucks District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: South Bucks District Council’s waste service is scheduled to clear the waste on 6th June.

“Due to the location, and restricted safety access, clearance will need traffic management controls which TfB [Transport for Buckinghamshire] will be putting in place so we can get the work done.”

On Monday, April 1 new changes were introduced at Burnham Household Recycling Centre which saw a new charge implemented for ‘non-household waste items’ and an annual closure every Wednesday and Thursday.

Concerns over the new changes were previously raised during a Burnham Parish Council meeting on Monday, March 11, in which Cllr Marie Hammon said she believes fly-tipping would ‘increase among those who are not criminals’.

Burnham resident Angela also said: “Fly tipping has definitely increased since Bucks County Council has introduced charges for anything other than general household waste.

“Walton Lane and Crow Piece Lane are often littered with rubbish and large household items that have been dumped.”

She added that she was charged £25 for disposing a worktop and pieces of timber.

In a statement Cllr Bill Chapple, the cabinet member for planning and environment at Buckinghamshire County Council, said: “This area has unfortunately been a fly tipping hotspot for many years, and the ongoing problem is largely caused by large-scale commercial dumping.

“It is not related to the changes that have been made to the county's household recycling centre service in recent months.

"Investigation of the current extremely unsightly dumping in this area has yielded strong evidence against commercial fly tippers, including the identification of suspect vehicles, and we are expecting this to result in prosecutions at court in the coming months,” he said.

Cllr Chapple added that as well as ‘making the zero-tolerance approach to prosecution’ more effective, he has brought in the ‘Scrap Fly Tipping’ campaign which aims to prevent initial fly-tipping and makes businesses and residents more aware of using illegal waste carriers.

Burnham Household Recycling Centre is facing permanent closure in September 2019.