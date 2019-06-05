In pictures: Windsor football tournament sees 2,000 youngesters take part

A football tournament featuring about 2,000 young players from across the area took place over the weekend.

Run over two days, the 21st annual Windsor FC Youth Tournament was a huge success, with 206 teams taking part in age groups from under-7s up to under-16s.

The event was organised by Marvin Rickson, with the help of many volunteers.

He said: “Watching the football, the quality goes up every year, some of the football they are playing just amazes me.

“Our reputation has got better, we do get quality teams. The standard of football being played is a joy to watch, you can go to any pitch and every time you are ging to see a cracking game of football.”

“A lot of people were coming up and saying ‘great tournament’.”

This year the tournament was sponsored by Japanese video game company Konami, which has its European headquarters in Windsor.

Konami provided a copy of its Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 video game to the players on every winning team in its age group.

Marvin said: “Most of the kids were very chuffed with that, although a couple were complaining it wasn’t FIFA.”