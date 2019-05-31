Planning application meeting held at Burnham Grammar School

A public consultation for plans to rebuild part of Burnham Grammar School was held earlier this month.

The building work is intended to start in January, with work being completed by summer 2021, ready for students to start in September 2021.

The rebuild will provide an ICT class-room, three new ICT Business Studies classrooms, two A-level science labs and a drama studio.

A new activity studio, sports hall and sixth-form social area will also feature, alongside three new student toilets, two special educational needs (SEN) rooms, and three new small group spaces.

The number of teaching spaces will increase from 43 to 51.

After completion of the new buildings, the old buildings will be demolished and the area will be turned into a sports field, ready for summer 2022.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Priority Schools Building Programme 2, the Conditions Improvement Fund (CIF), with contributions from Burnham Grammar School, which was partially funded by the ‘Bricks for Burnham’ fundraising campaign.

The new sports hall, activity studio, hall and drama studio will also be available for hire by the public and local clubs.