Thousands expected for Twyford Donkey Derby

The 25th Twyford Scouts Summer Fair and Donkey Derby is set to kick off on Sunday at the King George V Recreation Ground.

Gates for the popular, well-established event will open at 1pm, coming to a close at 5pm.

The fair’s main event, The Donkey Derby, will run throughout the afternoon, with the first race starting at 1.30pm.

This year’s derby will feature six races, followed by a final between the six race winners.

A number of donkeys will also be provided to give children rides throughout the afternoon.

The family event will also feature a host of stalls, tea and beer tents, a funfair, barbecue, entertainment from the Maidenhead Concert Band, a dog agility display, and a Second World War flypast.

The event is free to enter, with attendees receiving a free programme upon arrival.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the fair.

John March, group chairman, said: “This is a well-established community event which gives visitors a chance to socialise and enjoy a good afternoon of entertainment.”