Wargrave Festival 2019 set to honour the late Paul Daniels

Wargrave Festival 2019 is set to begin on Wednesday, June 12.

The event, held once every two years, is run by an independent committee of 18 volunteers and will last two-and-a-half weeks, coming to a close on Sunday, June 30.

The festivities will begin with four nights of Shakespeare on the Green: As You Like It and three nights of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running consecutively until Saturday, June 15.

Twenty-one village organisations are involved in running events, including the guides with their popular bingo night, the local school PTAs with Festival’s Festival and the

Wargrave Local History Society leading the Magic of the Auction with TV’s Thomas Plant.

The festival will also feature committee-run events such as Wargrave Words, Family Food and Fun and ‘Wargrave’s Strictly’, Dancing under a Spell, as well as a traditional parade and village fete.

More than 40 free and ticket-only events will run across the period, including several nights of marquee events on Mill Green, in Station Road.

TV, radio and stage performer Debbie McGee will kick off the marquee events with Paul Daniels’ Magic Life on Wednesday, June 19.

Debbie, who assisted late husband and magician Paul Daniels on The Paul Daniels Magic Show, will tell stories about people she and Paul met throughout their careers, the tricks that went both right and wrong, as well as show unseen material.

The £12 event will also feature Debbie discussing her first hand experience with fame and her life after Paul’s death. The session will end with a Q&A with the audience.

The theme of this year’s festival is Wargrave – That’s Magic, in honour of the magician who lived in the village until his death in 2016.

Graham Howe, chairman of Wargrave Festival said: “Wargrave Festival over the years has gained a reputation for the quality of events, which are all very reasonably priced and benefiting local organisations.

“Why do we all put in 18 months of preparation and dedication? That is easy, we love this place and it is part of what makes it special to live in this great community.”

Further information regarding events and contact details can be found at: www.wargravefestival.org.uk