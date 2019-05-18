Maidenhead dementia care home achieves 'Good' rating following £500,000 investment

A care home has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after £500,000 of investment.

After a 2017 inspection deemed Larchfield House in Larchfield Road ‘required improvement’, new director and registered manager Cliff Grand-Scrutton was appointed to steer it back in the right direction.

Over the last year, half a million pounds has been spent on redeveloping the specialist dementia nursing home, with new accommodation added, bedrooms redecorated, and a new community hub and cafe built.

Mr Grand-Scrutton said: “Without the willingness, dedication, and skills of the team this fantastic achievement would not have been possible.”

“It is a fantastic achievement and we are very proud to be providing the highest quality of care to the residents and their families.

“The team is hopeful that the centre will continue to improve, with more development projects planned.”