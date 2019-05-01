'No further licensing issues' says Tory candidate for Royal Borough

A Tory candidate has insisted he had no further licensing issues after reports of his previous run-ins with the borough licensing panels resurfaced.

Gurch Singh, who is going for the St Mary’s ward, spoke out after details about his appearances at Royal Borough licensing panels were brought up in The Mirror and shared on Maidenhead-focused Facebook groups.

He was brought in at multiple licensing panels between 2010 and 2012 when he was the premises licence holder at King Store, later Drink Superstore, in King Street.

The Advertiser reported on several of these appearances at the time.

The licence was subject to various conditions being applied. One meeting in August 2010 required all staff to pass store alcohol training and to be refreshed every six months.

Another condition in March 2012 required regular training and identification of counterfeit alcohol.

Mr Singh pointed out to the Advertiser that ‘no criminal charges were ever brought against myself’ and he ‘went on to build a successful business’.