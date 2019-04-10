Police arrest three people in Maidenhead on suspicion of making threats to kill

Three people were arrested in Maidenhead at the weekend on suspicion of making threats to kill in connection with an incident in London.

Metropolitan Police was called to a property in Kingsmead Drive, Ealing on Saturday at about 6.30pm after receiving reports of a man carrying a firearm.

It was reported that a man had arrived at the address and threatened a resident before leaving the scene in a van.

Firearms officers attended the scene but were not able to find the suspect or the vehicle.

Following enquiries, Thames Valley Police located the van in Maidenhead on Sunday and the three occupants were arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

The force confirmed a road closure which was in place in Cookham Road near the junction with Australia Avenue was related to the incident.

One suspect was bailed and is due to return to court in early May.

The other two suspects were released under investigation.

Police enquiries continue.