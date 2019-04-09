Young Maidenhead golfer raising money at fun run after her younger sister nearly died

A young Maidenhead golfer is running 5k with her mum to raise money and awareness after her younger sister nearly died from an allergic reaction.

11-year-old Evie Napier’s younger sister Sorcha, six, had to be resuscitated in an ambulance after she suffered a severe anaphylactic shock when she ate food containing peanuts.

Her family had no idea she had an allergy.

After spending time in hospital Sorcha, who goes to school at Clares Court, has made a full recovery and now carries an epipen, but Evie, who is at All Saints School, and her mother Kate are set to raise money for the charity Anaphylaxis Campaign by running the Glow in the Park 5k fun run in London on Saturday, August 31.

Kate said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter, who also plays golf for the Berkshire women’s under-18 team.

She said: “Because she’s always walking around the golf course she’s so fit.

“It makes me so proud.

“I have been running 5k almost every day training for it to get some fitness.”

The pair have already started raising money, and so far they have managed to earn £1,000 in donations.

Kate said she has managed to get her and Evie more visibility by approaching celebrities who also suffer from anaphylaxis.

She approached Jo Frost, known as the Supernanny, who has discussed her allergies in public, and she shared Kate’s appeal to her 70,000 followers on Twitter.

Love Island Star Gabby Allen, another celebrity who suffers from anaphylaxis, also shared Evie and Kate’s story to her fans online. Comedian Keith Lemon, who has 3.5million followers on Twitter, even shared the appeal, even though he is not known to suffer from the condition.

Those who want to sponsor Evie and Kate’s run should visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-napier1