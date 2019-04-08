Kevin Cruise leaves Maidenhead in stitches at his annual comedy show

One of Maidenhead’s favourite entertainers left an entire theatre in stitches at his annual comedy show.

Kevin Crusie performed Movie Mayhem to a crowd of 400 at the Pearce Suite Theatre in the Magnet Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 30.

The show saw the entertainer perform parody versions to some film favourites like Jaws, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman.

More than 70 children were involved in the show, which also featured a special guest – Eva Iglesias from Britains Got Talent.

More than £300 was raised for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, which buys children theatre tickets and sends performing arts teachers to disadvantaged youths.

Kevin said: “I love performing in my home town.

“I spend all year travelling to theatres and holiday camps up and down the country so it's nice to perform locally.”

