Maidenhead community pub saved after new buyer opts to keep it open

A popular community pub that looked destined to be knocked down has been saved after its new owner opted to keep it the way it is.

The North Star in Westborough Road was set to go on auction on Tuesday with a guide price of £300,000 plus.

But a buyer, who has not been disclosed to the Advertiser, purchased the pub last week and opted to keep it going the way it is, offering Debbie Akehurst, who runs the pub, a six-month rolling contract to carry on as she did before.

Debbie said: “The pub has been sold but the new owners want to keep the North Star going as it is an important part of the community.

“It will now trade as a free house which allows us to get a great variety of beers and wines which should be in place shortly.”

An official reopening day is yet to be announced.

Brian Blackmun, who was involved in the Save the Star campaign that attempted to buy the pub through community fund-raising, described his joy.

He said: “We are all highly delighted that the North Star has been saved.

“I first heard the news just before visiting the Star last Wednesday evening, the expected last day of trading. What I expected to be a sorrowful occasion turned into a celebratory party as the news sank in.”

Brian went on to praise Boyn Hill councillors Stuart Carroll and the mayor, Paul Lion, who have supported the Save the Star campaign.

Now that the pub is safe, it is on its way to returning to business and has begun restocking.

Once it is back open, ladies and men’s darts nights will return on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, quiz night will be back on Thursdays and crib will be returning on Mondays.