The sky's the limit for new Maidenhead Heritage Centre

With Maidenhead Heritage Centre set to be demolished in the upcoming town centre redevelopment, plans are already in motion for a new, bigger and better museum once it is all complete. Reporter George Roberts sat down with chairman Richard Poad and trustee Alan Mellins to discuss their vision for a new Maidenhead museum, which includes paintings from national institutions and virtual reality goggles.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is full to the brim with history about the town, with everything from replica steam trains to an (almost) complete Roman skeleton.

The museum in Park Street, on the site of an old back-street pub, is bursting with charm, but those who run it are desperate for a new and bigger home as part of the town centre redevelopment.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but chairman Richard Poad is increasingly optimistic that the 26-year-old organisation will move to a new site, just over the road where the town hall car park used to be.

A six-storey block of flats is expected to be built on part of that site, and the Heritage Centre could be given the entire ground floor, about 600-800sq metres of space, for all things Maidenhead.

With that space, Richard and Heritage Centre trustee Alan Mellins are excited for the different ways they can draw in visitors from Maidenhead and further afield.

“We are like Maidenhead’s memory bank,” said Richard, “and that’s really important.”

“A good modern museum always has a really close connection with the local community, and that’s invaluable.”

Alan added: “To do justice to the story of Maidenhead we must make it attractive to people outside the area.”

With a larger space, the centre will look to implement a variety of new facilities. There will be additional space for temporary exhibitions, spaces for education and of course, a cafe and museum shop. New features could include sets of virtual reality goggles, allowing visitors to see Maidenhead as it was in the Victorian era or even earlier.

Hopes for the new museum are high, and Richard aims to maintain the transport theme that has run through the town for centuries, first with the water, then the railway and then in the skies. The ever-popular Spitfire simulator will, of course, remain.

Outreach activities will also increase as the centre looks to interact with the Maidenhead community even more.

A name change is likely, with Maidenhead Museum and Art Gallery currently being touted.

Possibly the biggest feature of the new museum will be its capacity to show art. Richard wants to ensure the gallery space is to the top environmental and security standard to allow for loans from national institutions.

A couple of works he currently has his eye on are two paintings of Maidenhead by JMW Turner, currently in storage at the Tate Britain.

He’s even entertained the thought of loaning Turner’s masterpiece Rain, Steam and Speed, depicting a steam engine ploughing through the rain over Maidenhead Bridge. That may be a little more difficult, however, as it is currently on display at the National Gallery.

It may seem ambitious, but Richard draws comparisons to The Lightbox, a gallery in Woking that loans items from nationals, and even a gallery in Budleigh Salterton, a village in Devon with a population of 6,000.

“If the local museum in Budleigh Salterton can do it, we can,” jokes Richard.

“It’s ambitious, but it’s ambitious for a reason.”