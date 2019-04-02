Broadway car park set to change to pay and display

The payment system for a major town centre car park is set to change from Monday, the Royal Borough has announced.

The payment system in Broadway (Nicholsons) car park will change to pay and display, in line with the new parking machines being introduced across other car parks in the borough.

The new machines will be staffed for the first month to help users get used to the change.

Standard ticket prices will also be increasing in the car park from Monday.

The charge for one hour will rise from £1.10 to £1.30, three hours will be up from £3.10 to £3.60 and over five hours will rise from £8 to £9.50.

Prices for Advantage Card holders will remain unchanged for rates up to four hours, but new discounts will apply for those staying up to five hours or over five hours.

The cost of parking season tickets will also rise, with a one month ticket going from £140 to £150, three months from £400 to £435 and 12 months from £1,550 to £1,700.

To see the full list of changes visit: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/directory_record/9954/nicholsons/category/207/maidenhead