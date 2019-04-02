Boyn Hill water works to cause weeks of road closures

Plans for a 20-week water pipe installation in Maidenhead will result in a series of road closures.

South East Water will lay down £250,000-worth of water main in College Glen, Gordon Road and All Saints Avenue, starting on Monday, May 13.

Works are set to take at least 20 weeks and will result in a series of consecutive road closures.

Access to homes and businesses will not be affected, but there will be parking restrictions and a diversion route.

Matthew Cooper, project manager at South East Water, said: “While we understand road closures can be an inconvenience, they are essential to protect the public and our workforce.”

The water company will hold a drop-in session at the Parish Centre in Church Close, off Boyn Hill Road, on Wednesday, April 23 from 4pm to 7pm.

The works will see a new 640metre pipe laid in the three roads to allow more water to be pumped into Maidenhead.

Mr Cooper added: “This will help us to improve the capacity of the network and ensure we can maintain pressure to the area for years to come.

“We look forward to our customers reaping the benefits of the project and thank everyone for their patience.”

The scheme forms part of South East Water’s £424million investment in its water network between 2015 and 2020.

For regular project updates visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/allsaints