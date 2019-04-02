NHS stand at Nicholsons Centre raises awareness for diabetes

An NHS roadshow raising awareness for type 2 diabetes came to Maidenhead this week.

On Tuesday, a group of health experts set up shop in the Nicholsons Centre to raise awareness for the preventable condition.

Residents and shoppers had the chance to drop in and find out if they were at risk of developing the condition.

Those identified as having a risk were then offered a free referral to the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

To date, more than 1,600 East Berkshire residents have been referred to the programme.

The free event was run by teams from NHS East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Public Health Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Dr Nithya Nanda, diabetes clinical lead for the Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Diabetes is an emerging epidemic and is one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our time.

“It can cause serious long-term health conditions and is the leading cause of sight loss and lower limb amputation, and can contribute to kidney failure, heart attack and stroke.”

Those who were unable to attend and want to know their diabetes risk score can visit riskscore.diabetes.org.uk/start