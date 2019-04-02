Market stalls to feature at Advertiser and Shanly joint anniversary football tournament

A charity five-a-side football tournament celebrating the Advertiser and Shanly Group’s joint anniversaries is set to feature market stalls.

Applications are now open to open a stall at Maidenhead United’s York Road ground on Sunday, April 28 from 11am-4pm.

A total of 20 teams will fight for the Anniversary Charity Cup, signifying the 150th and 50th anniversaries of the Advertiser and Shanly Group.

Stalls can pay £30 to set up for the day, and can sell anything from cold food and drinks to entertainment like face painting. Hot food stalls are not permitted.

A maximum of 18 stalls can be set up on the day. To make a booking email Louisa Mace on louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.