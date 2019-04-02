Market stalls to feature at Advertiser and Shanly joint anniversary football tournament

09:00AM, Tuesday 02 April 2019
A charity five-a-side football tournament celebrating the Advertiser and Shanly Group’s joint anniversaries is set to feature market stalls.
Applications are now open to open a stall at Maidenhead United’s York Road ground on Sunday, April 28 from 11am-4pm.
A total of 20 teams will fight for the Anniversary Charity Cup, signifying the 150th and 50th anniversaries of the Advertiser and Shanly Group.
Stalls can pay £30 to set up for the day, and can sell anything from cold food and drinks to entertainment like face painting. Hot food stalls are not permitted.
A maximum of 18 stalls can be set up on the day. To make a booking email Louisa Mace on louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
A new Turkish restaurant opened its doors to the public with a grand opening on Friday, March 8.