    • Market stalls to feature at Advertiser and Shanly joint anniversary football tournament

    A charity five-a-side football tournament celebrating the Advertiser and Shanly Group’s joint anniversaries is set to feature market stalls.

    Applications are now open to open a stall at Maidenhead United’s York Road ground on Sunday, April 28 from 11am-4pm.

    A total of 20 teams will fight for the Anniversary Charity Cup, signifying the 150th and 50th anniversaries of the Advertiser and Shanly Group.

    Stalls can pay £30 to set up for the day, and can sell anything from cold food and drinks to entertainment like face painting. Hot food stalls are not permitted.

    A maximum of 18 stalls can be set up on the day. To make a booking email Louisa Mace on louisam@baylismedia.co.uk.

