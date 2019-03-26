Prime minister backs Maidenhead Waterways' bid for national award

The Prime Minister has backed Maidenhead Waterway’s bid for a national award.

The Maidenhead Waterways project, which aims to connect Maidenhead town centre with the River Thames, has been entered into the Canal and River Trust’s 2019 Living Waterways Award scheme.

It had been invited to take part in previous years, but now that the Chapel Arches phase is fully underway and a major portion of the project is nearing completion, the trustees decided to apply this time around.

Along with letters of endorsement from the Shanly Group and the Royal Borough, Theresa May also wrote a letter in support of the bid.

It said: “This project has been in the pipeline for years and has always represented a vital and transformational role in the regeneration of the town of Maidenhead.

“This project is vast and an incredible amount of work and many hours have been spent on research and planning.”

Although the channel is not yet complete, Maidenhead Waterways trustee Andrew Ingram has tested the water with a remote-controlled model boat.

He said: “If we can have a duck derby at Boulters, why not a model boat parade from Chapel Arches, once the weir is in place and the water level has been fully raised?”