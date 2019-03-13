Frustrated Maidenhead residents sick of nearby company's noisy generator

A frustrated resident has described the ‘torture’ of living next to a company with a noisy generator that keeps them all up at night.

Thames Plastics, which also trades as Thames Packaging Ltd, based in St Peters Road, has been using a noisy back-up power supply since January.

Council officers have visited the site several times and ordered the company to stop using the generator, serving it with a Nuisance Abatement Notice. Thames Plastics have not complied with the notice.

Hamish Neale lives with his wife Verena and their two children Etienne, six and Clement, 15 months, in Kensal Green Drive, backing onto Thames Plastics.

He said:“It goes all night long. It is like a constant washing machine being on inside the house.

“It is the worst in my six-year-old’s room, he says it’s just torture, it’s not a quiet night’s sleep.

“You never get used to it.”

Hamish went on to praise the way the council have handled the situation. He said: “The council are doing everything they can. They have tried desperately to negotiate with them rather than taking them to court.”

After the deadline on the council’s Nuisance Abatement Notice passed on Friday, March 1, it is now in the process of taking ‘legal enforcement action’, which could include prosecution.

A council spokesman said: “The Royal Borough’s Environmental Protection Team have received noise complaints against Thames Plastics and have been working with the company to resolve the issues.

“A Nuisance Abatement Notice had been served on the company, and the deadline to comply with the notice was set as 1 March 2019, but this deadline was not met.

“The Environmental Protection Team is now in the process of taking legal enforcement action. Possible options include prosecution.”

A Thames Plastics spokesman declined to comment.