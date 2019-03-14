Berkshire Community Foundation launches 'Together for Women Fund'

A support network for women and girls was launched by the Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) on Friday.



BCF addresses ‘identified need across Berkshire’ and works alongside donors and philanthropists to distribute grants and raise funds for local charities and community groups.

A lunch at Monkey Island Hotel in Monkey Island Lane on International Women’s Day marked the start of the ‘Together for Women Fund’.



According to BCF ‘violence against women and girls, including modern slavery, is a huge issue in Berkshire’.

The fund aims to combat key issues modern slavery, exploitation, domestic violence and abuse, sexual assault and social isolation.

BCF is working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) and national funders to ensure research, planning and support is in place.

It will also provide funding to local charities who are a lifeline to those in need.

By pledging an annual minimum donation, members of the fund form part of a powerful philanthropic movement that will enable BCF to undertake and fund vital projects to make a difference to women’s lives.

Gerry Lejeune OBE, Chief Executive at BCF said: “I was delighted to welcome over 100 women to a lunch at Monkey Island to launch our new fund Together for Women to support women and girls who are subject to abuse, through modern slavery, sexual exploitation, domestic abuse and servitude. “We were delighted to raise almost £9,000 at the event.



“I would like to express my sincere thanks to all those who attended and to Monkey Island for helping to support the event in their newly refurbished Hotel.



To find out more or support BCF go to www.berkshirecf.org/on or call 01189 303021.