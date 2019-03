Maidenhead fire station turns red in memory of toddler who died from leukaemia

Maidenhead Fire Station turned red to mark the anniversary of the day a toddler lost her battle with leukaemia.

Maggie Mae Morgan died aged 18 months on Friday, March 9 2018, and on Saturday, exactly one year later, her parents asked Maidenhead to turn red in her memory.

Maidenhead Fire Station, in Blackamoor Lane, paid tribute to the toddler by spelling out her name with red hose reels.

Maggie-Mae’s parents Leah and David asked the town to turn red in Maggie-Mae’s memory as it was a colour she often wore.