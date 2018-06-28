Council 'looking at all options' after MPs vote for Heathrow expansion

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley will meet legal counsel today as the Royal Borough plots its next move to oppose the expansion of Heathrow Airport.

MPs voted in favour of plans for a third runway following a lengthy debate at the House of Commons on Monday.

The result has once again raised the prospect of a judicial review being launched by a cross-party group of councils, including the Royal Borough, Richmond-upon-Thames, Hammersmith & Fulham, Wandsworth and Hillingdon.

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “We are, of course, incredibly disappointed with the result and had hoped MPs would see sense and listen to the concerns of people whose daily lives will be affected by Monday’s decision.

“We will, however, continue to hold the Government to account and look at all options, including potential legal action, as we assess how we move forward with our partners from this frustrating outcome on behalf of residents.”

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling described Heathrow expansion as ‘the biggest transport decision in a generation’ ahead of the vote.

In a five-point pledge to the country, he said any possible expansion would provide more than 100,000 jobs, come at no cost to the taxpayer and be delivered within existing climate change and air quality obligations.

But his words failed to win over Windsor MP Adam Afriyie, who joined seven other Conservative rebels to vote against the Government.

He told the House of Commons: “Given the idea of Windsor Castle being triple glazed and of seven million visitors to Windsor being overwhelmed by the noise of aircraft, I can do nothing but object to the proposal.

“It would require the demolition of hundreds of houses.

“The noise levels experienced across the entire Windsor constituency and in Bracknell Forest, Woking and everywhere else are already dreadful and would get much worse.”

Any judicial review will have to be launched within the next six weeks.