Visually impaired golfers use sound to master the Maidenhead greens

Visually impaired golfers competed for glory at a tournament in Maidenhead.

About 25 members from the Aktiveyes group, part of Berkshire Vision, pitched and putted their way around the course at Maidenhead Mini-Golf in Braywick Road.

Volunteers helped the players take aim for the hole by standing behind the pin and clapping their hands.

The golfers then tried to hit the ball towards the sound.

Cippenham resident David Beynon emerged victorious with Windsor’s Ruth Stacey finishing second and Carmille Kamara claiming third place.

The event took place on Thursday, June 14.

Call Berkshire Vision on 01189 872803 for information on activities for visually impaired people in the area.