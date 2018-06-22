Animal sanctuary boss pleads guilty to six charges of mistreating animals

An animal sanctuary boss has admitted six charges of mistreating pets.

Sara Ross, of Dorney Farm, Lake End Road, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) to enter her guilty plea.

The 54-year-old was accused of offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 which included failing to provide adequate hoof care for six horses at her Lake End Road sanctuary between May 10 and May 31, 2017.

(Pictured Sara Ross at the sanctuary)

She also faced charges of failing to protect seven dogs from harm by providing them with adequate dental care and failing to protect nine exotic birds from disease including a blue and gold macaw.

Co-defendant Hayley Poturici, 25, of Frensham Walk, Farnham Common, will face no further action after she accepted an official RSPCA caution.

Ross will appear for sentencing at the same court on Wednesday (Jun27).