SportsAble hosts annual interclub competition

Friendships were made and fun was had by all during an annual competition between several charitable organisations on Saturday.

Braywick Park-based SportsAble, which hosted the event, promotes awareness of disability through sport and recreation.

The event saw dozens of guests compete in a range of events including the 100m dash from ‘just for fun’ to Paralympic level.

John Jenkins has been the SportsAble president for more than 40 years and he described how important the games are for members and other clubs in the area.

John was hoping to pick up a silver medal after his performance in the skittles event.

He added: “This is what we're all about.

“It's more about the friendships that are made, the opportunity and the fun of being involved.

“It's the little things that give me satisfaction and I'm just happy to see everyone enjoying themselves.”

He said the games were a testament to everyone at the club who continue to provide an excellent service in challenging times.

Chairman Vivienne Davies also had praise for the volunteers on the day.

She said: “Our volunteers are amazing which is great for our users.

“We're here to encourage everyone and for those that aspire to compete at a higher level, we can make that happen.”