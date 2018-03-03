Work begins on controversial Bath Road cycle path

Work began on Monday (February 26) to clear vegetation ahead of the construction of a shared use cycle and footway along the Bath Road.

Engineers will also excavate small sections of the existing pavement, starting mid-March, to confirm what services are below the surface and examine the condition of the subsoil.

The preliminary work, by Transport for Buckinghamshire, is expected to continue into next month and construction of the £1.8 million scheme could start in the summer.

The sustainable travel scheme includes a 1.8 mile shared footway and cycleway along Bath Road, with electronic real-time passenger information installed at seven bus stops along the route.

Since the scheme's initial public consultation in autumn 2016, plans were modified in response to residents' feedback, particularly concerns about a proposed right turn ban at the Bath Road junction with Berry Hill, and the use by cyclists of the proposed seven foot wide footway-cycleway under Bath Road railway bridge.

The scheme is being funded by a Local Growth Fund grant through Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership and developer contributions.