Charity Comedy Night in Aid Thames Hospice

The Cockerel Comedy Club in Maidenhead is holding a charity comedy show in aid of Thames Hospice on Thursday 10 February at the sports bar in Summerleaze Park. The evening features award-winning comedians Mad Ron and Matt Price and will be hosted by MC Alfie Noakes. The evening will also see up and coming comedy stars take to the stage including Helen Prior, Dave Wilder, Tom Henry and Drew Stearne.