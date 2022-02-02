SITE INDEX

    • Charity Comedy Night in Aid Thames Hospice

    Start 10/02/2022 19:00

    End 31/01/2022 23:00

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Helen Prior

    Contact Email freecockerel@gmail.com

    Website URL www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/free-cockerel-of-berkshire-comedy-night-tickets-242740351927

    The Cockerel Comedy Club in Maidenhead is holding a charity comedy show in aid of Thames Hospice on Thursday 10 February at the sports bar in Summerleaze Park. The evening features award-winning comedians Mad Ron and Matt Price and will be hosted by MC Alfie Noakes. The evening will also see up and coming comedy stars take to the stage including Helen Prior, Dave Wilder, Tom Henry and Drew Stearne.

