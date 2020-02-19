Treasure beyond measure

SITE INDEX

    Start 03:00PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020

    End 05:00PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Suzanne Newman

    Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

    Website URL www.jeweltones.co.uk

    Charvil based girls' choir, Jewel Tones, are celebrating thirty years with a concert at Norden Farm on March 15th - 3pm. The choir will be singing some of their favourite songs from the last thrity years. Joining us will be Crosfields School Chamber Choir and some former choir members. Tickets are available from the Box Office at Norden Farm.

