Treasure beyond measure

Start 03:00PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020
End 05:00PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020
Town City Reading
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
Charvil based girls' choir, Jewel Tones, are celebrating thirty years with a concert at Norden Farm on March 15th - 3pm. The choir will be singing some of their favourite songs from the last thrity years. Joining us will be Crosfields School Chamber Choir and some former choir members. Tickets are available from the Box Office at Norden Farm.
