Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra - Spring Concert

SHOSTAKOVICH - Festive overture RAVEL - Piano Concerto in G RACHMANINOV - Symphony No.2 Piano soloist - Alexander Soares In our Spring concert WMSO presents works from the first half of the 20th century from three contrasting master composers, commencing with the lively Festive overture, which was composed in 1947 by Shostakovich to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the October revolution. Ravel wrote his jazz influenced Piano Concerto in G having returned to France in 1928 from a trip to America where he heard Jazz for the first time. The piece also includes Blues, Basque and Spanish sounds and is quite unique in the piano concerto repertoire. Rachmaninov's 2nd Symphony has been a success from the premiere in 1908 onwards and marked a return to form after the failure of his 1st Symphony. It's full of wonderful melodies which over the years have been 'borrowed' and reworked into pop songs, and film scores. Tickets Adult £15 Student/Child £5 To help cover our ticketing costs, a small booking fee will be applied at checkout