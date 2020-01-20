Egyptology Lecture (TVAES February)

Start 02:00PM Saturday - 08 Feb 2020
End 04:30PM Saturday - 08 Feb 2020
Town City Reading
Contact Name Francesca H. Jones
Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk
The Reception of Ancient Egypt in Victorian Britain : Museums, Exhibitions, Art and Design Professor Stephanie Moser How representations of Ancient Egypt in Victorian paintings responded to the exhibition on display in the British Museum, and how these paintings perceived Egyptian culture.
