    • Egyptology Lecture (TVAES February)

    Egyptology Lecture (TVAES February)
    Start 02:00PM Saturday - 08 Feb 2020

    End 04:30PM Saturday - 08 Feb 2020

    Town City Reading

    Contact Name Francesca H. Jones

    Contact Email fhjones_tvaes@yahoo.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.tvaes.org.uk

    The Reception of Ancient Egypt in Victorian Britain : Museums, Exhibitions, Art and Design Professor Stephanie Moser How representations of Ancient Egypt in Victorian paintings responded to the exhibition on display in the British Museum, and how these paintings perceived Egyptian culture.

