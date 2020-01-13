SITE INDEX

Mon, 13
10 °C
Tue, 14
13 °C
Wed, 15
11 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Marlow Community Choir present Messe Solonelle De St Cecile and Blest pair of Sirens

    Rowena Wolton
    comments 0
    Marlow Community Choir present Messe Solonelle De St Cecile and Blest pair of Sirens
    2020-02-01 19:30:00 2020-02-01 22:15:00 UTC Marlow Community Choir present Messe Solonelle De St Cecile and Blest pair of Sirens St Luke's Church, Norfolk Road, Maidenhead, SL6 7AX

    Start 07:30PM Saturday - 01 Feb 2020

    End 10:15PM Saturday - 01 Feb 2020

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Marlow Community Choir

    Contact Email marlowcommunitychoir@gmail.com

    A concert presented by Marlow Community Choir. featuring a full orchestra, harp and organ. Messe Solonelle De St Cecile by Charles Gounod Blest pair of Sirens by Hubert Parry Ave Verum Corpus by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart O clap your hands by Raph Vaughan Williams plus more

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved