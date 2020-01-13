Marlow Community Choir present Messe Solonelle De St Cecile and Blest pair of Sirens

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 01 Feb 2020
End 10:15PM Saturday - 01 Feb 2020
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Marlow Community Choir
A concert presented by Marlow Community Choir. featuring a full orchestra, harp and organ. Messe Solonelle De St Cecile by Charles Gounod Blest pair of Sirens by Hubert Parry Ave Verum Corpus by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart O clap your hands by Raph Vaughan Williams plus more
Top Ten Articles
A 13-year-old boy has died following a fatal road collision in Maidenhead.
A Maidenhead road has been closed following the appearance of a large sinkhole.