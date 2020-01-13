International Women's Day Celebration

Soroptimist International of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead; Thames Valley; and High Wycombe and District Clubs invite you to a celebration of International Women's Day on the theme of 'Helping Us Achieve Our Potential'. Speakers include: Dame Vera Baird, Victims Commissioner for England and Wales; Katie Wright, Bethany Admans, Hannah Wright & Catie Holden, Schoolgirls from the Girls Policy Forum; Fiona Mactaggart, Chair of the Fawcett Society; Maria Evans, Volunteer on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's Climate Emergency Committee. Adults £5; Students £2 (includes light refreshments) (Exhibition tables also available for £10 per table including 2 people) To book your place, email iwdmd2020@gmail.com or call 01753 868785. Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland www.sigbi.org or www.soroptimistinternational.org Inspiring Women, Transforming Lives. See you there!