    • International Women's Day Celebration

    2020-03-08 14:00:00 2020-03-08 17:30:00 UTC International Women's Day Celebration SL6 1RF

    Start 02:00PM Sunday - 08 Mar 2020

    End 05:30PM Sunday - 08 Mar 2020

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Estlyn Davies

    Contact Email iwdmd2020@gmail.com

    Soroptimist International of Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead; Thames Valley; and High Wycombe and District Clubs invite you to a celebration of International Women's Day on the theme of 'Helping Us Achieve Our Potential'. Speakers include: Dame Vera Baird, Victims Commissioner for England and Wales; Katie Wright, Bethany Admans, Hannah Wright & Catie Holden, Schoolgirls from the Girls Policy Forum; Fiona Mactaggart, Chair of the Fawcett Society; Maria Evans, Volunteer on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead's Climate Emergency Committee. Adults £5; Students £2 (includes light refreshments) (Exhibition tables also available for £10 per table including 2 people) To book your place, email iwdmd2020@gmail.com or call 01753 868785. Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland www.sigbi.org or www.soroptimistinternational.org Inspiring Women, Transforming Lives. See you there!

