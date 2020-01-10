"On forest paths" - a song recital for soprano and piano

“On forest paths” – a candlelit recital of English, German and French songs by Frances Stafford (soprano) and Alex Kirk (piano). To include works by Robert and Clara Schumann, Brahms, Liszt, Poulenc, Chabrier and Roger Quilter. And maybe something by Robert Burns…! Sat 25th Jan, 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. Tickets £10 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow (no fees charged), by calling 01628 486227, or on the door.