Epiphany Carols by Candlelight

Start 06:30PM Sunday - 12 Jan 2020
End 07:30PM Sunday - 12 Jan 2020
Town City Cookham Maidenhead
Contact Name Parish Administrator
Contact Email office@cofe-thecookhams.org.uk
A glance back to Christmas and a look ahead to snowdrops and the promise of a New Year. This candlelit service celebrates the visit of the Wise Men and the season of Epiphany through carols, poetry, bible readings, hymns and prayers. Music led by the Boys’ Choir, Girls’ Choir & Men’s Choir of Holy Trinity Church, Cookham. Collection in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.
